The Miami Heat, with Kyle Lowry, take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 103-102 win versus the Pistons, Lowry totaled two steals.

Below we will dive into Lowry's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-104)

Over 8.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+120)

Over 3.5 (+120) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+106)

Over 4.5 (+106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+112)

Looking to bet on one or more of Lowry's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Celtics were fourth in the league last season, giving up 111.4 points per game.

The Celtics were the 18th-ranked squad in the league last year, conceding 44 rebounds per contest.

The Celtics conceded 23.1 assists per game last season (second in the NBA).

The Celtics allowed 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest last year, fifth in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kyle Lowry vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/29/2023 24 7 7 5 1 0 0 5/27/2023 18 8 2 3 0 1 2 5/25/2023 30 5 2 1 1 0 0 5/23/2023 28 5 8 6 1 0 2 5/21/2023 28 7 5 4 1 0 1 5/19/2023 17 0 1 5 0 1 1 5/17/2023 28 15 3 3 3 1 1 1/24/2023 29 2 5 8 0 0 0 12/2/2022 39 20 5 4 2 0 0 11/30/2022 38 14 4 5 1 0 0 10/21/2022 33 17 4 6 3 1 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.