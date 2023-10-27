The Orlando Magic, Jonathan Isaac included, hit the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Isaac, in his last showing, had 11 points and two blocks in a 116-86 win over the Rockets.

In this article we will look at Isaac's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jonathan Isaac Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (-105)

Looking to bet on one or more of Isaac's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Trail Blazers were 23rd in the league defensively last season, giving up 117.4 points per game.

The Trail Blazers gave up 43.2 rebounds on average last year, 14th in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers allowed 27.0 assists per game last year (worst in the NBA).

The Trail Blazers gave up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game last year, 18th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.