How to Watch the Heat vs. Celtics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (1-0) face the Miami Heat (1-0) on October 27, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Heat vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
|Celtics vs Heat Injury Report
|Celtics vs Heat Prediction
|Celtics vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat shot at a 46% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Celtics averaged.
- Last season, Miami had a 25-11 record in games the team collectively shot over 46.3% from the field.
- The Heat were the 27th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Celtics finished 20th.
- The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game last year, just 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics allowed to opponents.
- Miami put together a 26-8 record last season in games it scored more than 111.4 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Heat scored 111.4 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 107.5.
- The Heat allowed 110.2 points per game at home last season, and 109.3 on the road.
- The Heat made the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (12 per game) last season, but they had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36%) than on the road (32.9%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Caleb Martin
|Questionable
|Knee
|Duncan Robinson
|Questionable
|Foot
|Josh Richardson
|Out
|Foot
|Jaime Jaquez
|Questionable
|Groin
|Haywood Highsmith
|Out
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.