The Boston Celtics (1-0) face the Miami Heat (1-0) on October 27, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat shot at a 46% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Celtics averaged.

Last season, Miami had a 25-11 record in games the team collectively shot over 46.3% from the field.

The Heat were the 27th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Celtics finished 20th.

The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game last year, just 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics allowed to opponents.

Miami put together a 26-8 record last season in games it scored more than 111.4 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Heat scored 111.4 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 107.5.

The Heat allowed 110.2 points per game at home last season, and 109.3 on the road.

The Heat made the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (12 per game) last season, but they had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36%) than on the road (32.9%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat Injuries