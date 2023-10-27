The Boston Celtics (1-0) take on the Miami Heat (1-0) as 8.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has an over/under set at 217.5 points.

Heat vs. Celtics Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -8.5 217.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami played 43 games last season that went over 217.5 combined points scored.
  • Last season, Heat games resulted in an average scoring total of 219.3, which is 1.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
  • The Heat compiled a 30-52-0 record against the spread last season.
  • Last season, Miami was the underdog 23 times and won seven, or 30.4%, of those games.
  • Last season, the Heat were at least a +260 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.
  • The implied probability of a win by Miami, based on the moneyline, is 27.8%.

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • In 2022-23 against the spread, the Heat had a lower winning percentage at home (.341, 14-27-0 record) than away (.390, 16-25-0).
  • Looking at the over/under, Miami's games finished over 24 of 41 times at home (58.5%) last year, and 17 of 41 away (41.5%).
  • The Heat put up 109.5 points per game last season, just 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics gave up.
  • Miami went 17-17 versus the spread and 26-8 overall when scoring more than 111.4 points last season.

Heat vs. Celtics Point Insights (Last Season)

Heat Celtics
109.5
Points Scored (PG)
 117.9
30
NBA Rank (PPG)
 4
17-17
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 40-21
26-8
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 49-12
109.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.4
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 4
26-39
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-8
39-26
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 31-5

