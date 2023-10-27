The Boston Celtics (1-0) take on the Miami Heat (1-0) as 8.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has an over/under set at 217.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Heat vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -8.5 217.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami played 43 games last season that went over 217.5 combined points scored.

Last season, Heat games resulted in an average scoring total of 219.3, which is 1.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

The Heat compiled a 30-52-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, Miami was the underdog 23 times and won seven, or 30.4%, of those games.

Last season, the Heat were at least a +260 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

The implied probability of a win by Miami, based on the moneyline, is 27.8%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

In 2022-23 against the spread, the Heat had a lower winning percentage at home (.341, 14-27-0 record) than away (.390, 16-25-0).

Looking at the over/under, Miami's games finished over 24 of 41 times at home (58.5%) last year, and 17 of 41 away (41.5%).

The Heat put up 109.5 points per game last season, just 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics gave up.

Miami went 17-17 versus the spread and 26-8 overall when scoring more than 111.4 points last season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat vs. Celtics Point Insights (Last Season)

Heat Celtics 109.5 Points Scored (PG) 117.9 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 17-17 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 40-21 26-8 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 49-12 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 111.4 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 4 26-39 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-8 39-26 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 31-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.