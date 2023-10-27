Heat vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics (1-0) take on the Miami Heat (1-0) as 8.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has an over/under set at 217.5 points.
Heat vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-8.5
|217.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami played 43 games last season that went over 217.5 combined points scored.
- Last season, Heat games resulted in an average scoring total of 219.3, which is 1.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
- The Heat compiled a 30-52-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, Miami was the underdog 23 times and won seven, or 30.4%, of those games.
- Last season, the Heat were at least a +260 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.
- The implied probability of a win by Miami, based on the moneyline, is 27.8%.
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- In 2022-23 against the spread, the Heat had a lower winning percentage at home (.341, 14-27-0 record) than away (.390, 16-25-0).
- Looking at the over/under, Miami's games finished over 24 of 41 times at home (58.5%) last year, and 17 of 41 away (41.5%).
- The Heat put up 109.5 points per game last season, just 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics gave up.
- Miami went 17-17 versus the spread and 26-8 overall when scoring more than 111.4 points last season.
Heat vs. Celtics Point Insights (Last Season)
|Heat
|Celtics
|109.5
|117.9
|30
|4
|17-17
|40-21
|26-8
|49-12
|109.8
|111.4
|2
|4
|26-39
|28-8
|39-26
|31-5
