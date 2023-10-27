The Miami Heat (1-0), on Friday, October 27, 2023 at TD Garden, play the Boston Celtics (1-0). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Information

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo posted 20.4 points last season, plus 3.2 assists and 9.2 boards.

Jimmy Butler collected 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists last year, shooting 53.9% from the field.

Tyler Herro posted 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Caleb Martin collected 9.6 points, 1.6 assists and 4.8 boards.

Kyle Lowry averaged 11.2 points, 5.1 assists and 4.1 boards.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum posted 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists last season.

Per game, Jaylen Brown put up 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also averaged 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Kristaps Porzingis recorded 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He made 49.8% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per game.

Jrue Holiday posted 19.3 points, 5.1 boards and 7.4 assists. He made 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.4% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per game.

Derrick White's stats last season included 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He sank 46.2% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 treys.

Heat vs. Celtics Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Celtics Heat 117.9 Points Avg. 109.5 111.4 Points Allowed Avg. 109.8 47.5% Field Goal % 46% 37.6% Three Point % 34.4%

