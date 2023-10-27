The Miami Heat (1-0), on Friday, October 27, 2023 at TD Garden, take on the Boston Celtics (1-0). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Celtics matchup.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS

ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Heat vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Heat Moneyline BetMGM Celtics (-8.5) 217.5 -350 +260

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) last season while allowing 111.4 per outing (fourth in the NBA). They had a +535 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Heat had a -26 scoring differential last season, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in the league) and giving up 109.8 (second in the NBA).

These teams racked up a combined 227.4 points per game last season, 9.9 more points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these teams averaged 221.2 combined points per game last season, 3.7 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Boston compiled a 45-37-0 record against the spread last season.

Miami went 30-52-0 ATS last season.



Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Jimmy Butler 22.5 -120 19.0 Tyler Herro 19.5 -120 16.0 Bam Adebayo 17.5 -115 22.0 Kyle Lowry 8.5 -128 0.0

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Jimmy Butler 22.5 -120 19.0 Tyler Herro 19.5 -120 16.0 Bam Adebayo 17.5 -115 22.0 Kyle Lowry 8.5 -128 0.0

Heat and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +3000 +1300 - Celtics +400 +175 -

