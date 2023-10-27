Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic take the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Wagner, in his last game (October 25 win against the Rockets), posted 19 points.

Let's look at Wagner's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-108)

Over 18.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+114)

Over 4.5 (+114) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+110)

Over 3.5 (+110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-132)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Trail Blazers allowed 117.4 points per contest last season, 23rd in the league.

On the glass, the Trail Blazers allowed 43.2 rebounds per game last year, 14th in the NBA in that category.

The Trail Blazers gave up 27.0 assists per game last season (worst in the NBA).

On defense, the Trail Blazers allowed 12.5 made three-pointers per contest last year, 18th in the NBA.

Franz Wagner vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 33 24 2 6 4 0 1 1/10/2023 34 29 2 2 2 0 2

