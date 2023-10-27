The Florida Atlantic Owls (3-4) will face off against their AAC-rival, the Charlotte 49ers (2-5) in a matchup on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The spread predicts an evenly-matched game, with the Owls favored to win by 3.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 43.5 points.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte matchup in this article.

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline Charlotte Moneyline BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-3.5) 43.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-3.5) 43.5 -184 +152 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic has won two games against the spread this season.

The Owls have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Charlotte has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

The 49ers have an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year.

