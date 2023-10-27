Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 27
The Florida Atlantic Owls (3-4) will face off against their AAC-rival, the Charlotte 49ers (2-5) in a matchup on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The spread predicts an evenly-matched game, with the Owls favored to win by 3.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 43.5 points.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte matchup in this article.
Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Game Info
- Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|Charlotte Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida Atlantic (-3.5)
|43.5
|-165
|+140
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Florida Atlantic (-3.5)
|43.5
|-184
|+152
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 9 Odds
- Washington vs Stanford
- West Virginia vs UCF
- Houston vs Kansas State
- Syracuse vs Virginia Tech
- Duke vs Louisville
- Georgia vs Florida
- Purdue vs Nebraska
- Tulane vs Rice
- Oregon State vs Arizona
- Cincinnati vs Oklahoma State
- Georgia State vs Georgia Southern
- Ohio State vs Wisconsin
- Florida State vs Wake Forest
- South Carolina vs Texas A&M
- Colorado vs UCLA
- Indiana vs Penn State
- BYU vs Texas
- Oregon vs Utah
- Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame
- Tennessee vs Kentucky
- Oklahoma vs Kansas
- UNLV vs Fresno State
Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Betting Trends
- Florida Atlantic has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Owls have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- Charlotte has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The 49ers have an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year.
Florida Atlantic 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.