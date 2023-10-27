According to our computer model, the Charlotte 49ers will take down the Florida Atlantic Owls when the two teams play at Jerry Richardson Stadium on Friday, October 27, which kicks off at 7:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Charlotte (+3.5) Toss Up (44) Charlotte 22, Florida Atlantic 21

Florida Atlantic Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Owls a 62.3% chance to win.

The Owls have two wins against the spread this season.

Florida Atlantic is winless against the spread when it is 3.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

Florida Atlantic has had two games (out of six) hit the over this season.

The total for this game is 44, 11.5 points fewer than the average total in Florida Atlantic games thus far this season.

Charlotte Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the 49ers have a 41.7% chance to win.

The 49ers have a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Charlotte is a 4-2 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season.

The 49ers have hit the over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).

The average over/under for Charlotte games this season is four more points than the point total of 44 in this outing.

Owls vs. 49ers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida Atlantic 24.1 25 20.5 22.5 29 28.3 Charlotte 14.6 22.7 16.3 19.3 13.3 25.3

