Cole Anthony and the Orlando Magic face the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, a 116-86 win against the Rockets, Anthony had 20 points and eight rebounds.

With prop bets available for Anthony, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Cole Anthony Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-102)

Over 12.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+116)

Over 4.5 (+116) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+116)

Over 3.5 (+116) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+140)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Trail Blazers were ranked 23rd in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 117.4 points per game.

Giving up 43.2 rebounds per game last season, the Trail Blazers were 14th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Trail Blazers conceded 27 per game last season, ranking them last in the NBA.

Conceding 12.5 made three-pointers per game last year, the Trail Blazers were 18th in the NBA in that category.

Cole Anthony vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 24 5 3 6 1 0 0 1/10/2023 25 6 3 2 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.