Heat vs. Celtics Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 27
The Boston Celtics (1-0) play the Miami Heat (1-0) as 8.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS.
Heat vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Heat vs. Celtics Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 109 - Heat 99
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Celtics
- Pick ATS: Celtics (- 8.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-10.0)
- Pick OU:
Under (216.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 208.5
Heat Performance Insights
- The Heat were forced to rely on their defense last season, which ranked second-best in the NBA (109.8 points allowed per game), as they ranked worst in the league offensively with only 109.5 points per contest.
- Miami averaged only 40.6 rebounds per game (fourth-worst in NBA), and allowed 41.9 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).
- The Heat ranked 25th in the NBA with 23.8 dimes per contest.
- Miami ranked third-best in the NBA by forcing 15.0 turnovers per game. It ranked ninth in the league by committing 12.8 turnovers per contest.
- The Heat ranked 16th in the NBA by sinking 12.0 three-pointers per contest, but they owned a 34.4% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked fourth-worst in the league.
