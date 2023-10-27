The Boston Celtics (1-0) play the Miami Heat (1-0) as 8.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS

ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Heat vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 109 - Heat 99

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 8.5)

Celtics (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-10.0)

Celtics (-10.0) Pick OU: Under (216.5)



Under (216.5) Computer Predicted Total: 208.5

Heat Performance Insights

The Heat were forced to rely on their defense last season, which ranked second-best in the NBA (109.8 points allowed per game), as they ranked worst in the league offensively with only 109.5 points per contest.

Miami averaged only 40.6 rebounds per game (fourth-worst in NBA), and allowed 41.9 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Heat ranked 25th in the NBA with 23.8 dimes per contest.

Miami ranked third-best in the NBA by forcing 15.0 turnovers per game. It ranked ninth in the league by committing 12.8 turnovers per contest.

The Heat ranked 16th in the NBA by sinking 12.0 three-pointers per contest, but they owned a 34.4% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked fourth-worst in the league.

