When the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Victor Hedman find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Victor Hedman score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hedman stats and insights

Hedman has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.

On the power play, Hedman has accumulated one goal and two assists.

Hedman averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are giving up 22 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.