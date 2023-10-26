Rachaad White will be facing the 10th-worst run defense in the league when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 8, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

On 83 carries this season, White has rushed for a team-best 266 yards (44.3 ypg). He has scored one TD on the ground. Additionally, White has also contributed 22 receptions for 163 yards (27.2 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on White and the Buccaneers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

White vs. the Bills

White vs the Bills (since 2021): No games

No games The Bills have let three opposing rushers to rack up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Buffalo has allowed one or more rushing TDs to three opposing players this year.

The Bills have allowed two or more rushing TDs to two opposing rushers this season.

The 128.3 rushing yards the Bills yield per game makes them the 23rd-ranked rush defense in the league this year.

The Bills' defense is ranked 14th in the NFL with five rushing TDs allowed so far this year.

Watch Buccaneers vs Bills on Fubo!

Buccaneers Player Previews

Rachaad White Rushing Props vs. the Bills

Rushing Yards: 45.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on White with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Rushing Insights

White has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him two times in six opportunities this season.

The Buccaneers have passed 57.3% of the time and run 42.7% this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 83 of his team's 153 total rushing attempts this season (54.2%).

White has rushed for a touchdown once this season in six games played.

He has one touchdown this season (11.1% of his team's nine offensive TDs).

He has 14 red zone carries for 73.7% of the team share (his team runs on 40.4% of its plays in the red zone).

Rachaad White Receiving Props vs the Bills

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-128)

White Receiving Insights

In four of six games this season, White has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

White has received 11.2% of his team's 205 passing attempts this season (23 targets).

He is averaging 7.1 yards per target (75th in league play), picking up 163 yards on 23 passes thrown his way.

White does not have a TD reception this year in six games.

White (three red zone targets) has been targeted 10.7% of the time in the red zone (28 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

White's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Falcons 10/22/2023 Week 7 13 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 65 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/1/2023 Week 4 15 ATT / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 9/25/2023 Week 3 14 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/17/2023 Week 2 17 ATT / 73 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 5 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.