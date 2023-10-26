Rachaad White Week 8 Preview vs. the Bills
Rachaad White will be facing the 10th-worst run defense in the league when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 8, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.
On 83 carries this season, White has rushed for a team-best 266 yards (44.3 ypg). He has scored one TD on the ground. Additionally, White has also contributed 22 receptions for 163 yards (27.2 ypg).
White vs. the Bills
- White vs the Bills (since 2021): No games
- The Bills have let three opposing rushers to rack up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.
- Buffalo has allowed one or more rushing TDs to three opposing players this year.
- The Bills have allowed two or more rushing TDs to two opposing rushers this season.
- The 128.3 rushing yards the Bills yield per game makes them the 23rd-ranked rush defense in the league this year.
- The Bills' defense is ranked 14th in the NFL with five rushing TDs allowed so far this year.
Buccaneers Player Previews
Rachaad White Rushing Props vs. the Bills
- Rushing Yards: 45.5 (-111)
White Rushing Insights
- White has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him two times in six opportunities this season.
- The Buccaneers have passed 57.3% of the time and run 42.7% this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
- He has carried the ball in 83 of his team's 153 total rushing attempts this season (54.2%).
- White has rushed for a touchdown once this season in six games played.
- He has one touchdown this season (11.1% of his team's nine offensive TDs).
- He has 14 red zone carries for 73.7% of the team share (his team runs on 40.4% of its plays in the red zone).
Rachaad White Receiving Props vs the Bills
- Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-128)
White Receiving Insights
- In four of six games this season, White has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.
- White has received 11.2% of his team's 205 passing attempts this season (23 targets).
- He is averaging 7.1 yards per target (75th in league play), picking up 163 yards on 23 passes thrown his way.
- White does not have a TD reception this year in six games.
- White (three red zone targets) has been targeted 10.7% of the time in the red zone (28 total red zone pass attempts on the team).
White's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|vs. Falcons
|10/22/2023
|Week 7
|13 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs
|6 TAR / 6 REC / 65 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Lions
|10/15/2023
|Week 6
|7 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Saints
|10/1/2023
|Week 4
|15 ATT / 56 YDS / 0 TDs
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Eagles
|9/25/2023
|Week 3
|14 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bears
|9/17/2023
|Week 2
|17 ATT / 73 YDS / 1 TD
|5 TAR / 5 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs
