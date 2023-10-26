Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Amalie Arena. Prop bets for Kucherov are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Nikita Kucherov vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -111)

1.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -250)

Kucherov Season Stats Insights

Kucherov has averaged 21:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

In three of seven games this season, Kucherov has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Kucherov has a point in five of seven games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Kucherov has an assist in three of seven games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Kucherov's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 52.6% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Kucherov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 71.4%.

Kucherov Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 22 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 7 Games 2 10 Points 3 6 Goals 1 4 Assists 2

