Nikita Kucherov Game Preview: Lightning vs. Sharks - October 26
Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Amalie Arena. Prop bets for Kucherov are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.
Nikita Kucherov vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -111)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -250)
Kucherov Season Stats Insights
- Kucherov has averaged 21:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).
- In three of seven games this season, Kucherov has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.
- Kucherov has a point in five of seven games this year, with multiple points in four of them.
- Kucherov has an assist in three of seven games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Kucherov's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 52.6% that he hits the over.
- The implied probability of Kucherov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 71.4%.
Kucherov Stats vs. the Sharks
- The Sharks are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 22 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's -14 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. San Jose
|7
|Games
|2
|10
|Points
|3
|6
|Goals
|1
|4
|Assists
|2
