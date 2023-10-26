Should you wager on Nikita Kucherov to light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the San Jose Sharks face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Nikita Kucherov score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)

Kucherov stats and insights

In three of seven games this season, Kucherov has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.

On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.

Kucherov's shooting percentage is 21.4%, and he averages 4.0 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 22 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

