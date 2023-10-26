Nicholas Paul will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Tampa Bay Lightning face the San Jose Sharks at Amalie Arena. If you'd like to wager on Paul's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Nicholas Paul vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Paul Season Stats Insights

Paul has averaged 15:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

In three of seven games this season, Paul has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Paul has recorded a point in a game three times this year over seven games played, with multiple points in two games.

In two of seven contests this season, Paul has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Paul's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Paul has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Paul Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 22 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 7 Games 2 6 Points 1 4 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

