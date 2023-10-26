Mike Evans has a tough matchup when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Buffalo Bills in Week 8 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Bills give up 201.3 passing yards per game, 10th-best in the league.

Evans' 49 targets have resulted in 30 grabs for a team-high 468 yards (78 per game) and four scores so far this season.

Evans vs. the Bills

Evans vs the Bills (since 2021): 1 GP / 91 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 91 REC YPG / REC TD One player has recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Buffalo in the 2023 season.

The Bills have conceded a TD pass to six opposing players this year.

Buffalo has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 201.3 passing yards the Bills give up per contest makes them the 10th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Bills' defense ranks fourth in the NFL with six passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Buccaneers Player Previews

Mike Evans Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 57.5 (-115)

Evans Receiving Insights

Evans, in four of six games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Evans has 23.9% of his team's target share (49 targets on 205 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 49 times, averaging 9.6 yards per target (19th in NFL).

Evans has tallied a touchdown catch in four of six games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has four total touchdowns this season (44.4% of his team's nine offensive TDs).

With five red zone targets, Evans has been on the receiving end of 17.9% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.

Evans' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Falcons 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 TAR / 6 REC / 82 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/15/2023 Week 6 10 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 3 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 9/25/2023 Week 3 10 TAR / 5 REC / 60 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 6 REC / 171 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

