The San Jose Sharks (0-5-1) will attempt to halt a six-game losing streak when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning (3-2-2) on the road on Thursday, October 26 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN.

Lightning vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-300) Sharks (+240) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have won 66.7% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (2-1).

Tampa Bay has not played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Lightning's implied win probability is 75.0%.

Tampa Bay's seven matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals five times.

Lightning vs Sharks Additional Info

Lightning vs. Sharks Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 23 (9th) Goals 8 (32nd) 24 (27th) Goals Allowed 22 (22nd) 8 (3rd) Power Play Goals 3 (19th) 1 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 6 (21st)

Lightning Advanced Stats

The Lightning score the ninth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.3 per game for a total of 23 this season.

The Lightning rank 27th in total goals against, allowing 3.4 goals per game (24 total) in NHL play.

Their goal differential (-1) ranks them 16th in the NHL.

