Lightning vs. Sharks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 26
The Tampa Bay Lightning (3-2-2) host the San Jose Sharks (0-5-1), who have fallen in six straight, on Thursday, October 26 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+
Ahead of this matchup, here's who we project to emerge victorious in Thursday's hockey game.
Lightning vs. Sharks Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final result of Lightning 4, Sharks 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-300)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Sharks Additional Info
Lightning Splits and Trends
- The Lightning are 3-2-2 overall and -2-2 in overtime contests.
- Tampa Bay has four points (1-0-2) in the three games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- Tampa Bay finished 0-1-1 in the two games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering one point).
- The Lightning are 3-1-1 in the five games when they have scored more than two goals (to register seven points).
- In the two games when Tampa Bay has scored a single power-play goal, it went 1-1-0 to register two points.
- In games when it has outshot opponents, Tampa Bay is undefeated (2-0-0, four points).
- The Lightning have been outshot by opponents in five games, going 1-2-2 to record four points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Sharks AVG
|Sharks Rank
|12th
|3.29
|Goals Scored
|1.33
|32nd
|21st
|3.43
|Goals Allowed
|3.67
|26th
|25th
|28.3
|Shots
|24.5
|31st
|31st
|36.4
|Shots Allowed
|38.5
|32nd
|5th
|33.33%
|Power Play %
|15%
|19th
|3rd
|94.12%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.91%
|22nd
Lightning vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
