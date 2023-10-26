The Tampa Bay Lightning (3-2-2) host the San Jose Sharks (0-5-1), who have fallen in six straight, on Thursday, October 26 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN.

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we project to emerge victorious in Thursday's hockey game.

Lightning vs. Sharks Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final result of Lightning 4, Sharks 1.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-300)

Lightning (-300) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average) Spread Pick: Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Sharks Additional Info

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning are 3-2-2 overall and -2-2 in overtime contests.

Tampa Bay has four points (1-0-2) in the three games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Tampa Bay finished 0-1-1 in the two games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering one point).

The Lightning are 3-1-1 in the five games when they have scored more than two goals (to register seven points).

In the two games when Tampa Bay has scored a single power-play goal, it went 1-1-0 to register two points.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Tampa Bay is undefeated (2-0-0, four points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents in five games, going 1-2-2 to record four points.

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 12th 3.29 Goals Scored 1.33 32nd 21st 3.43 Goals Allowed 3.67 26th 25th 28.3 Shots 24.5 31st 31st 36.4 Shots Allowed 38.5 32nd 5th 33.33% Power Play % 15% 19th 3rd 94.12% Penalty Kill % 73.91% 22nd

Lightning vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

