Lightning vs. Sharks: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 26
The Tampa Bay Lightning (3-2-2) are heavily favored (-300 moneyline odds to win) when they host a matchup with the San Jose Sharks (0-5-1), who have +240 moneyline odds, on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN.
Lightning vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSUN
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
Lightning vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Lightning Moneyline
|Sharks Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-300
|+240
|6.5
Lightning vs. Sharks Betting Trends
- San Jose has played just one game this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.
- The Lightning have won 66.7% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (2-1).
- The Sharks have been an underdog six times this season, and have not secured an upset.
- Tampa Bay is yet to play a game with moneyline odds shorter than -300.
- San Jose has played with moneyline odds of +240 or longer in two games this season, and lost both.
Lightning Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Brayden Point
|0.5 (-111)
|1.5 (+175)
|2.5 (-149)
|Steven Stamkos
|0.5 (-133)
|1.5 (+170)
|2.5 (-139)
|Nikita Kucherov
|0.5 (-250)
|1.5 (-111)
|3.5 (-115)
