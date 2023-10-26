Chris Godwin will be running routes against the 10th-best passing defense in the league when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 8, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

So far this season, Godwin has hauled in 33 passes on 49 targets for 398 yards, averaging 66.3 yards per game.

Godwin vs. the Bills

Godwin vs the Bills (since 2021): 1 GP / 105 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 105 REC YPG / REC TD Buffalo has allowed one opposing receiver to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bills have allowed six opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Buffalo has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Bills is conceding 201.3 yards per game this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Opponents of the Bills have scored six touchdowns through the air (0.9 per game). The Bills' defense is fourth in the NFL in that category.

Buccaneers Player Previews

Chris Godwin Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 55.5 (-115)

Godwin Receiving Insights

In four of six games this season, Godwin has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Godwin has received 23.9% of his team's 205 passing attempts this season (49 targets).

He is averaging 8.1 yards per target (48th in league play), racking up 398 yards on 49 passes thrown his way.

Godwin does not have a TD reception this season in six games.

With nine red zone targets, Godwin has been on the receiving end of 32.1% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.

Godwin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Falcons 10/22/2023 Week 7 12 TAR / 6 REC / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 6 REC / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/1/2023 Week 4 11 TAR / 8 REC / 114 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 9/25/2023 Week 3 5 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 5 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

