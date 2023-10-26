If you're trying to find Chris Godwin's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In the air, Godwin has been targeted 49 times, with season stats of 398 yards on 33 receptions (12.1 per catch) and zero TDs.

Chris Godwin Injury Status: Questionable (FP)

Reported Injury: Neck

No other receiver is on the injury report for the Buccaneers.

Week 8 Injury Reports

Buccaneers vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: October 26, 2023

October 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Godwin 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 49 33 398 132 0 12.1

Godwin Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 6 5 51 0 Week 2 Bears 8 5 58 0 Week 3 Eagles 5 3 32 0 Week 4 @Saints 11 8 114 0 Week 6 Lions 7 6 77 0 Week 7 Falcons 12 6 66 0

