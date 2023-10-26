Will Chris Godwin Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
In the air, Godwin has been targeted 49 times, with season stats of 398 yards on 33 receptions (12.1 per catch) and zero TDs.
Chris Godwin Injury Status: Questionable (FP)
- Reported Injury: Neck
- No other receiver is on the injury report for the Buccaneers.
Week 8 Injury Reports
Buccaneers vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: October 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Godwin 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|49
|33
|398
|132
|0
|12.1
Godwin Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|6
|5
|51
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|8
|5
|58
|0
|Week 3
|Eagles
|5
|3
|32
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|11
|8
|114
|0
|Week 6
|Lions
|7
|6
|77
|0
|Week 7
|Falcons
|12
|6
|66
|0
