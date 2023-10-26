Will Chase Edmonds Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Chase Edmonds was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Buffalo Bills at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 8. If you're trying to find Edmonds' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
In terms of season stats, Edmonds has rushed for 20 yards on four carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 5 yards per carry.
Chase Edmonds Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Buccaneers have no other running back on the injury list.
Week 8 Injury Reports
Buccaneers vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: October 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
Edmonds 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|4
|20
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
Edmonds Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
