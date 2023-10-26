Chase Edmonds was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Buffalo Bills at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 8. If you're trying to find Edmonds' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In terms of season stats, Edmonds has rushed for 20 yards on four carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 5 yards per carry.

Chase Edmonds Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Buccaneers have no other running back on the injury list.

Week 8 Injury Reports

Buccaneers vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: October 26, 2023

October 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

Edmonds 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 4 20 0 5 0 0 0 0

Edmonds Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Vikings 2 8 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Bears 2 12 0 0 0 0

