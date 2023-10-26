Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Cade Otton has a tough matchup in Week 8 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are allowing the 10th-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 201.3 per game.

Otton's 18 catches have yielded 147 yards (24.5 per game) and one TD this year. He has been targeted on 23 occasions.

Otton vs. the Bills

Otton vs the Bills (since 2021): No games

No games Buffalo has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

Six players have caught a TD pass against the Bills this year.

Buffalo has not allowed an opposing receiver to register more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The 201.3 passing yards per game allowed by the Bills defense makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

So far this season, the Bills have conceded six passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.9 per game. That ranks fourth among NFL teams.

Buccaneers Player Previews

Cade Otton Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 25.5 (-111)

Otton Receiving Insights

Otton, in two of six games this year, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Otton has 11.2% of his team's target share (23 targets on 205 passing attempts).

He has 147 receiving yards on 23 targets to rank 98th in league play with 6.4 yards per target.

In one of six games this year, Otton has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's nine offensive touchdowns this season (11.1%).

With two red zone targets, Otton has been on the receiving end of 7.1% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.

Otton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Falcons 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 5 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/15/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 9/25/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 6 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

