Buccaneers vs. Bills: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT
The Buffalo Bills (4-3) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) play at Highmark Stadium on Thursday, October 26, 2023.
The betting insights and trends for the Bills and Buccaneers can be seen below before you bet on Thursday's matchup.
Buccaneers vs. Bills Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- City: Orchard Park, New York
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Bills
|9.5
|43.5
|-450
|+350
Buccaneers vs. Bills Betting Records & Stats
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored more than 43.5 combined points just once this season.
- Tampa Bay's outings this season have a 41.8-point average over/under, 1.7 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Buccaneers have covered the spread three times over six games with a set spread.
- The Buccaneers have won two of the four games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Tampa Bay has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +350 moneyline set for this game.
Buffalo Bills
- Buffalo's outings this year have an average point total of 45.9, 2.4 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Bills have covered the spread in a matchup three times this season (3-4-0).
- The Bills have been moneyline favorites seven times this year. They've finished 4-3.
- Buffalo has played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.
Bills vs. Buccaneers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Bills
|28.3
|3
|16.9
|9
|45.9
|4
|7
|Buccaneers
|17.2
|28
|17.3
|3
|41.8
|1
|6
Buccaneers vs. Bills Betting Insights & Trends
Buccaneers
- Tampa Bay has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, in its last three contests.
- In their past three contests, the Buccaneers have not hit the over once.
- The Bills have put up a total of 80 more points than their opponents this year (11.4 per game), while the Buccaneers have been outscored by one point (0.1 per game).
Bills
- Buffalo is winless against the spread and 1-2 overall over its last three games.
- In Buffalo's past three contests, it has hit the over once.
- The Bills have outscored their opponents by a total of 80 points this season (11.4 points per game), and opponents of the Buccaneers have outscored them by only one point (0.1 per game).
Buccaneers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.8
|41.4
|42.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.8
|22.5
|23.5
|ATS Record
|3-3-0
|1-3-0
|2-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-5-0
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-2
|0-2
|2-0
Bills Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.9
|47.9
|43.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.6
|28
|24.7
|ATS Record
|3-4-0
|2-2-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-4-0
|2-2-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-3
|3-1
|1-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
