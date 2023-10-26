According to oddsmakers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) are 7.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Thursday, October 26, 2023 against the Buffalo Bills (4-3). The point total has been set at 42.5.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Bills can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup against Buccaneers. The recent betting insights and trends for the Buccaneers can be found in this article before they meet the Bills.

Buccaneers vs. Bills Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Buffalo Moneyline Tampa Bay Moneyline BetMGM Bills (-7.5) 42.5 -375 +300 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Bills (-7.5) 42.5 -400 +315 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Buccaneers vs. Bills Betting Insights

Against the spread, Tampa Bay is 3-3-0 this season.

One Tampa Bay game (out of six) has gone over the point total this season.

Buffalo has a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bills have one win ATS (1-2) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The teams have hit the over in three of Buffalo's seven games with a set total.

