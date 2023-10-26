Which team has the advantage at the QB position when Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (4-3) play Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) at Highmark Stadium on October 26? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to perform in this matchup, continue reading.

Buccaneers vs. Bills Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York TV: Amazon Prime Video

Baker Mayfield vs. Josh Allen Matchup

Baker Mayfield 2023 Stats Josh Allen 6 Games Played 7 65.2% Completion % 70.7% 1,363 (227.2) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,841 (263) 8 Touchdowns 15 4 Interceptions 7 99 (16.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 148 (21.1) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 4

Baker Mayfield Game Props

Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 228.5 yards

Bills Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Bills' defense has been producing, as it ranks ninth in the league with 16.9 points allowed per game. In terms of yards allowed, the team ranks 22nd with 2,307 total yards allowed (329.6 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Buffalo is 12th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (1,409) and fourth in passing TDs allowed (six).

Against the run, the Bills are bottom-10 in rushing yards allowed this season, giving up the fifth-most rushing yards in the NFL with 898 (128.3 per game). They also rank 31st in yards allowed per rush attempt (5.2).

Defensively, Buffalo is sixth in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 40%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it ranks 24th at 42.4%.

Josh Allen Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 263.5 yards

: Over/Under 263.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Buccaneers Defensive Stats

