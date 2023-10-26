Baker Mayfield has a difficult matchup when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Buffalo Bills in Week 8 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Bills give up 201.3 passing yards per game, 10th-best in the league.

Mayfield has compiled 1,363 passing yards (227.2 per game) and a 65.2% completion rate this year, throwing for eight TDs with four INTs. Mayfield has contributed 99 rushing yards on 28 carries while compiling 16.5 yards per contest.

Mayfield vs. the Bills

Mayfield vs the Bills (since 2021): No games

No games Buffalo has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of one opposing player this year.

The Bills have given up one or more passing touchdowns to five opposing quarterbacks this season.

Buffalo has allowed one player to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Bills have not allowed a player to throw more than two TDs against them in an outing this season.

The pass defense of the Bills is conceding 201.3 yards per outing this year, which ranks 10th in the NFL.

So far this year, the Bills have given up six passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.9 per game. That ranks fourth in the league.

Buccaneers Player Previews

Baker Mayfield Passing Props vs. the Bills

Passing Yards: 231.5 (-115)

Mayfield Passing Insights

So far this year, Mayfield has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in three of six opportunities.

The Buccaneers have passed 57.3% of the time and run 42.7% this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Mayfield is No. 23 in the NFL averaging 6.7 yards per attempt (1,363 total yards passing).

Mayfield has thrown for a touchdown in five of six games this year, with more than one TD pass twice.

He has eight total touchdowns this season (88.9% of his team's nine offensive TDs).

Mayfield accounts for 59.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 28 of his total 204 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Baker Mayfield Rushing Props vs the Bills

Rushing Yards: 10.5 (-118)

Mayfield Rushing Insights

Mayfield has hit his rushing yards over in 66.7% of his opportunities (four of six games).

Mayfield has not found paydirt on the ground this season in six games.

He has two red zone carries for 10.5% of the team share (his team runs on 40.4% of its plays in the red zone).

Mayfield's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Falcons 10/22/2023 Week 7 27-for-42 / 275 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/15/2023 Week 6 19-for-37 / 206 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/1/2023 Week 4 25-for-32 / 246 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 8 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 9/25/2023 Week 3 15-for-25 / 146 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/17/2023 Week 2 26-for-34 / 317 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs

