If you're trying to find Baker Mayfield's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Baker Mayfield and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In terms of season stats, Mayfield has passed for 1,363 yards (227.2 per game) and eight touchdowns, with four picks. He has completed 65.2% of his passes (133-for-204), and has 28 carries for 99 yards.

Keep an eye on Mayfield's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Baker Mayfield Injury Status: Questionable (FP)

Reported Injury: Knee

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 8 Injury Reports

Buccaneers vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: October 26, 2023

October 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Mayfield 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 133 204 65.2% 1,363 8 4 6.7 28 99 0

Mayfield Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Vikings 21 34 173 2 0 8 11 0 Week 2 Bears 26 34 317 1 0 6 17 0 Week 3 Eagles 15 25 146 1 1 1 2 0 Week 4 @Saints 25 32 246 3 1 8 31 0 Week 6 Lions 19 37 206 0 1 2 6 0 Week 7 Falcons 27 42 275 1 1 3 32 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.