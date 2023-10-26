Will Baker Mayfield Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
If you're trying to find Baker Mayfield's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
In terms of season stats, Mayfield has passed for 1,363 yards (227.2 per game) and eight touchdowns, with four picks. He has completed 65.2% of his passes (133-for-204), and has 28 carries for 99 yards.
Baker Mayfield Injury Status: Questionable (FP)
- Reported Injury: Knee
Buccaneers vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: October 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Mayfield 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|133
|204
|65.2%
|1,363
|8
|4
|6.7
|28
|99
|0
Mayfield Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|21
|34
|173
|2
|0
|8
|11
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|26
|34
|317
|1
|0
|6
|17
|0
|Week 3
|Eagles
|15
|25
|146
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|25
|32
|246
|3
|1
|8
|31
|0
|Week 6
|Lions
|19
|37
|206
|0
|1
|2
|6
|0
|Week 7
|Falcons
|27
|42
|275
|1
|1
|3
|32
|0
