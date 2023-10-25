Magic vs. Rockets Injury Report Today - October 25
As they ready for a game against the Houston Rockets (0-0), the Orlando Magic (0-0) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 25 at Amway Center.
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kevon Harris
|SG
|Out
|Knee
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee), Tari Eason: Out (Leg)
Magic vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and Space City Home Network
Magic vs. Rockets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Magic
|-4.5
|220.5
