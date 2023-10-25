In the 2023-24 season opener for both teams, the Orlando Magic are favored by 4.5 points against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on BSFL and Space City Home Network.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Magic vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and Space City Home Network

BSFL and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 118 - Rockets 109

Magic vs Rockets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Magic (- 4.5)

Magic (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-9.1)

Magic (-9.1) Pick OU: Over (220.5)



Over (220.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.4

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Magic with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Magic Performance Insights

The Magic were the fifth-worst team in the league in points scored (111.4 per game) and 15th in points conceded (114.0) last season.

With 43.2 rebounds per game and 42.0 rebounds conceded, Orlando was 16th and seventh in the NBA, respectively, last year.

Last season, the Magic were fifth-worst in the league in assists at 23.2 per game.

At 14.4 turnovers committed per game and 14.1 turnovers forced last year, Orlando was 24th and 10th in the NBA, respectively.

With 10.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.6% from downtown last year, the Magic were 24th and 24th in the league, respectively, in those categories.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.