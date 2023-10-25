The Miami Heat (0-0) are dealing with two players on the injury report as they prepare for their Wednesday, October 25 game against the Detroit Pistons (0-0) at Kaseya Center, which starts at 7:30 PM ET.

Heat vs Pistons Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Josh Richardson SG Out Foot Haywood Highsmith SF Out Knee

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Calf), Isaiah Livers: Out (Ankle), Monte Morris: Out (Quadricep)

Heat vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and BSDET

Heat vs. Pistons Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -9.5 218.5

