The Miami Heat will open their 2023-24 campaign favored by 9.5 points against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on BSSUN and BSDET.

Heat vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSDET

BSSUN and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Heat vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 120 - Pistons 104

Heat vs Pistons Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Heat (- 9.5)

Heat (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-16.0)

Heat (-16.0) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



Over (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.5

Heat Performance Insights

Last year, the Heat were worst in the NBA on offense (109.5 points scored per game) but second-best defensively (109.8 points conceded).

On the boards, Miami was fourth-worst in the NBA in rebounds (40.6 per game) last season. It was sixth in rebounds conceded (41.9 per game).

Last season the Heat were ranked 25th in the NBA in assists with 23.8 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Miami was ninth in the league in committing them (12.8 per game) last year. It was third-best in forcing them (15 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Heat were 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12) last year. They were fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

