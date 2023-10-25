The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (6-2) visit the Florida International Panthers (4-4) on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 in a matchup between CUSA opponents at Riccardo Silva Stadium. Florida International is an 8.5-point underdog. The point total is 47.5 for the contest.

Jacksonville State ranks 76th in total offense (377.8 yards per game) and 54th in total defense (359.8 yards allowed per game) this season. Florida International ranks 107th in the FBS with 21.4 points per game on offense, and it ranks 83rd with 27 points surrendered per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Game Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Riccardo Silva Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Jacksonville State vs Florida International Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jacksonville State -8.5 -115 -105 47.5 -110 -110 -350 +280

Florida International Recent Performance

On both sides of the ball, the Panthers are playing poorly right now. In their past three games, they are gaining 366.3 yards per game (-65-worst in college football) and allowing 430 (25th-worst).

The Panthers are putting up 21.3 points per game in their past three games (-47-worst in college football), and conceding 29.3 per game (-40-worst).

Florida International is 73rd in the country in passing yards during its past three games (260 per game), and -100-worst in passing yards allowed (288).

In their past three games, the Panthers have run for 106.3 yards per game (-70-worst in college football), and allowed 142 on the ground (11th-worst).

The Panthers have no wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall over their past three games.

In its past three contests, Florida International has gone over the total once.

Week 9 CUSA Betting Trends

Florida International Betting Records & Stats

Florida International's ATS record is 3-4-0 this season.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Two of Florida International's seven games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).

Florida International has entered the game as an underdog five times this season and won twice.

Florida International is this season when entering a game as the underdog by +280 or more on the moneyline.

Florida International Stats Leaders

Keyone Jenkins leads Florida International with 1,664 yards on 122-of-204 passing with six touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Shomari Lawrence has rushed for 435 yards on 84 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Kejon Owens has piled up 54 carries and totaled 357 yards with five touchdowns.

Kris Mitchell's 711 receiving yards (88.9 yards per game) are a team high. He has 43 receptions on 68 targets with five touchdowns.

Dean Patterson has put together a 309-yard season so far. He's caught 19 passes on 32 targets.

Eric Rivers' 18 grabs (on 25 targets) have netted him 232 yards (29 ypg).

Alex Nobles has racked up 3.5 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up four TFL and 19 tackles.

Donovan Manuel is the team's leading tackler this year. He's totaled 61 tackles, six TFL, and 0.5 sacks.

CJ Christian leads the team with three interceptions, while also putting up 26 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended.

