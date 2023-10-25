Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Wednesday, October 25
Which team is going to win on Wednesday, October 25, when the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and Florida International Panthers square off at 7:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Gamecocks. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Jacksonville State (-8.5)
|Toss Up (47.5)
|Jacksonville State 29, Florida International 19
Florida International Betting Info (2023)
- The implied probability of a win by the Panthers based on the moneyline is 26.3%.
- The Panthers have a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.
- Florida International is 2-1 against the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this year.
- Two of the Panthers' seven games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).
- The average point total for Florida International this year is 1.9 points higher than this game's over/under.
Jacksonville State Betting Info (2023)
- The Gamecocks have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this matchup.
- Against the spread, the Gamecocks are 4-2-0 this year.
- The Gamecocks have had one game (out of six) hit the over this year.
- Jacksonville State games average 56.3 total points per game this season, 8.8 greater than the over/under for this matchup.
Panthers vs. Gamecocks 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Jacksonville State
|27
|19.1
|24
|13
|32
|29.3
|Florida International
|21.4
|27
|20
|29
|22.8
|25
