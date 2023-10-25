Which team is going to win on Wednesday, October 25, when the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and Florida International Panthers square off at 7:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Gamecocks. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Florida International vs. Jacksonville State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Jacksonville State (-8.5) Toss Up (47.5) Jacksonville State 29, Florida International 19

Week 9 CUSA Predictions

Florida International Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Panthers based on the moneyline is 26.3%.

The Panthers have a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.

Florida International is 2-1 against the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this year.

Two of the Panthers' seven games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).

The average point total for Florida International this year is 1.9 points higher than this game's over/under.

Jacksonville State Betting Info (2023)

The Gamecocks have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this matchup.

Against the spread, the Gamecocks are 4-2-0 this year.

The Gamecocks have had one game (out of six) hit the over this year.

Jacksonville State games average 56.3 total points per game this season, 8.8 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Panthers vs. Gamecocks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jacksonville State 27 19.1 24 13 32 29.3 Florida International 21.4 27 20 29 22.8 25

