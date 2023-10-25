The Week 9 college football slate has lots in store, including fans watching from Florida. Among those games is the Florida State Seminoles playing the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

College Football Games to Watch in Florida on TV This Week

Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Florida International Panthers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Wednesday, October 25

Wednesday, October 25 Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Riccardo Silva Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Jacksonville State (-9.5)

Florida Atlantic Owls at Charlotte 49ers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Jerry Richardson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Florida Atlantic (-3.5)

West Virginia Mountaineers at UCF Knights

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

FBC Mortgage Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: UCF (-7)

No. 4 Florida State Seminoles at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Truist Field

Truist Field TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Florida State (-20.5)

Stetson Hatters at Drake Bulldogs

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Drake Stadium

Drake Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Grambling Tigers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium

Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo

Virginia Cavaliers at Miami Hurricanes

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Miami (FL) (-18.5)

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia (-14.5)

Prairie View A&M Panthers at Florida A&M Rattlers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Bragg Memorial Stadium

Bragg Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

