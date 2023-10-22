When Sean Tucker hits the gridiron for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Week 7 matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Tucker will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Sean Tucker score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90 if he scores a TD)

Tucker has 23 yards on 15 carries (7.7 ypg).

Tucker has tacked on two catches for 9 yards (3 per game).

Tucker has not reached the end zone on the ground once in three games.

Sean Tucker Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Vikings 5 15 0 2 9 0 Week 2 Bears 8 7 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Eagles 2 1 0 0 0 0

Rep Sean Tucker with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.