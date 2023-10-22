Will Rachaad White Score a Touchdown Against the Falcons in Week 7?
Should you wager on Rachaad White hitting paydirt in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' upcoming Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Will Rachaad White score a touchdown against the Falcons?
Odds to score a TD this game: -189 (Bet $18.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- The team's top rusher, White, has carried the ball 70 times for 232 yards (46.4 per game), with one touchdown.
- White also has 98 receiving yards on 16 catches (19.6 yards per game) ..
- White has had one game with a rushing touchdown.
Rachaad White Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|17
|39
|0
|2
|10
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|17
|73
|1
|5
|30
|0
|Week 3
|Eagles
|14
|38
|0
|3
|24
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|15
|56
|0
|3
|22
|0
|Week 6
|Lions
|7
|26
|0
|3
|12
|0
