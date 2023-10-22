Should you wager on Rachaad White hitting paydirt in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' upcoming Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Rachaad White score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: -189 (Bet $18.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

The team's top rusher, White, has carried the ball 70 times for 232 yards (46.4 per game), with one touchdown.

White also has 98 receiving yards on 16 catches (19.6 yards per game) ..

White has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

Rachaad White Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Vikings 17 39 0 2 10 0 Week 2 Bears 17 73 1 5 30 0 Week 3 Eagles 14 38 0 3 24 0 Week 4 @Saints 15 56 0 3 22 0 Week 6 Lions 7 26 0 3 12 0

