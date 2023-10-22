Rachaad White will be up against the 11th-ranked rushing defense in the league when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

White has generated a team-best 232 yards rushing on 70 attempts (46.4 ypg), with one rushing score. As a pass-catcher, White has also caught 16 balls for 98 yards (19.6 ypg).

White vs. the Falcons

White vs the Falcons (since 2021): 2 GP / 14.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 14.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD No player has recorded more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Falcons in the 2023 season.

One opposing rusher has scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

White will face the NFL's 11th-ranked rush defense this week. The Falcons give up 99.0 yards on the ground per contest.

Opponents of the Falcons have totaled one touchdown on the ground (0.2 per game). The Falcons' defense is first in the league in that category.

Buccaneers Player Previews

Rachaad White Rushing Props vs. the Falcons

Rushing Yards: 46.5 (-115)

White Rushing Insights

White has hit the over on his rushing yards total twice in five opportunities this season.

The Buccaneers, who are 29th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 55.1% of the time while running 44.9%.

He has handled 52.6% of his team's 133 rushing attempts this season (70).

White has rushed for a touchdown once this season in five games played.

He has scored one of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (12.5%).

He has 14 red zone carries for 73.7% of the team share (his team runs on 44.2% of its plays in the red zone).

Rachaad White Receiving Props vs the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-110)

White Receiving Insights

In three of five games this year, White has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

White has 10.4% of his team's target share (17 targets on 163 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 17 times, averaging 5.8 yards per target (109th in NFL).

White, in five games this year, has zero TD receptions.

With two red zone targets, White has been on the receiving end of 8.3% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

White's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Lions 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/1/2023 Week 4 15 ATT / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 9/25/2023 Week 3 14 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/17/2023 Week 2 17 ATT / 73 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 5 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 9/10/2023 Week 1 17 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs

