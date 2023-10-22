The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans will be up against the Atlanta Falcons' defense and Jessie Bates III in Week 7 action at Raymond James Stadium. See below for more stats and analysis on the Buccaneers receivers' matchup versus the Falcons secondary.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Mike Evans Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Falcons 56.6 11.3 15 58 8.86

Mike Evans vs. Jessie Bates III Insights

Mike Evans & the Buccaneers' Offense

Mike Evans leads his squad with 386 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 24 receptions (out of 41 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Looking at the passing game, Tampa Bay is averaging the seventh-fewest yards in the NFL, at 212.6 (1,063 total passing yards).

The Buccaneers are just 29th in the NFL in scoring offense, at 18 points per game.

Tampa Bay is not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking ninth in the NFL with 32.6 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Buccaneers rank 15th in the league in pass attempts, throwing the ball 24 times this season. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 55.8%.

Jessie Bates III & the Falcons' Defense

Jessie Bates III leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 39 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Atlanta's D has been on top of its game, with 1,075 passing yards allowed this season (fifth-fewest in NFL).

This season, the Falcons are surrendering 20 points per game (17th in NFL) and 278.2 total yards per game (fifth).

Atlanta has allowed one player to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

Nine players have hauled in a touchdown against the Falcons this season.

Mike Evans vs. Jessie Bates III Advanced Stats

Mike Evans Jessie Bates III Rec. Targets 41 18 Def. Targets Receptions 24 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 16.1 11 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 386 39 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 77.2 6.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 111 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 4 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 3 Interceptions

