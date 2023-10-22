When Mike Evans hits the gridiron for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Week 7 matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Mike Evans score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: -152 (Bet $15.20 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Evans' team-best 386 yards receiving (77.2 per game) have come on 24 catches (41 targets), plus he has scored three TDs.

Evans has a touchdown catch in three of five games this season, but no games with more than one.

Mike Evans Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 10 6 66 1 Week 2 Bears 8 6 171 1 Week 3 Eagles 10 5 60 1 Week 4 @Saints 3 3 40 0 Week 6 Lions 10 4 49 0

