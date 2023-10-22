Mike Evans will be up against the fourth-best passing defense in the league when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Evans has caught 24 passes on 41 targets for a team-high 386 yards and three scores. He averages 77.2 yards per game.

Evans vs. the Falcons

Evans vs the Falcons (since 2021): 3 GP / 85 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 85 REC YPG / REC TD Atlanta has allowed one opposing receiver to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Falcons have allowed nine opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Atlanta has allowed two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 179.2 passing yards per game given up by the Falcons defense makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

The Falcons' defense is ranked 26th in the NFL with 10 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Buccaneers Player Previews

Mike Evans Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 58.5 (-115)

Evans Receiving Insights

In three of five games this season, Evans has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Evans has been targeted on 41 of his team's 163 passing attempts this season (25.2% target share).

He is averaging 9.4 yards per target (19th in league play), averaging 386 yards on 41 passes thrown his way.

Evans has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of five played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has scored three of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (37.5%).

Evans (four red zone targets) has been targeted 16.7% of the time in the red zone (24 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Evans' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Lions 10/15/2023 Week 6 10 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 3 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 9/25/2023 Week 3 10 TAR / 5 REC / 60 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 6 REC / 171 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 9/10/2023 Week 1 10 TAR / 6 REC / 66 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

