Mike Evans did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7. All of Evans' stats can be found below.

Looking at season stats, Evans has been targeted 41 times and has 24 catches for 386 yards (16.1 per reception) and three TDs.

Mike Evans Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

No other receiver is on the injury list for the Buccaneers.

Week 7 Injury Reports

Buccaneers vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Evans 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 41 24 386 111 3 16.1

Evans Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 10 6 66 1 Week 2 Bears 8 6 171 1 Week 3 Eagles 10 5 60 1 Week 4 @Saints 3 3 40 0 Week 6 Lions 10 4 49 0

