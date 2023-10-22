Will Mike Evans Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Mike Evans did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7. All of Evans' stats can be found below.
Looking at season stats, Evans has been targeted 41 times and has 24 catches for 386 yards (16.1 per reception) and three TDs.
Mike Evans Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- No other receiver is on the injury list for the Buccaneers.
Week 7 Injury Reports
Buccaneers vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Evans 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|41
|24
|386
|111
|3
|16.1
Evans Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|10
|6
|66
|1
|Week 2
|Bears
|8
|6
|171
|1
|Week 3
|Eagles
|10
|5
|60
|1
|Week 4
|@Saints
|3
|3
|40
|0
|Week 6
|Lions
|10
|4
|49
|0
