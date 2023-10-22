For their matchup with the Miami Dolphins (5-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, October 22 at 8:20 PM , the Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) have 11 players on the injury report.

The Eagles enter the matchup after losing 20-14 to the New York Jets in their last game on October 15.

Last time out, the Dolphins won 42-21 over the Carolina Panthers.

Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Lane Johnson OT Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Darius Slay CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Bradley Roby CB Shoulder Out Reed Blankenship S Ribs Out Milton Williams DT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Marlon Tuipulotu DT Tricep Full Participation In Practice Dallas Goedert TE Groin Limited Participation In Practice DeVonta Smith WR Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Eli Ricks CB Knee Full Participation In Practice Jalen Carter DT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Sydney Brown S Hamstring Full Participation In Practice

Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jeff Wilson Jr. RB Ribs Full Participation In Practice Chase Claypool WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Alec Ingold FB Foot Questionable Connor Williams OL Groin Questionable Kader Kohou CB Neck Limited Participation In Practice Xavien Howard CB Groin Questionable Nik Needham CB Achilles Questionable Jaelan Phillips LB Oblique Full Participation In Practice Jalen Ramsey CB Knee Out Andrew Van Ginkel LB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Other Week 7 Injury Reports

Eagles vs. Dolphins Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Info: NBC

NBC

Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Eagles or the Dolphins with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eagles Season Insights

On the offensive side of the ball, the Eagles have been a top-five unit, ranking second-best in the NFL by totaling 395 yards per game. They rank ninth on defense (298 yards allowed per game).

The Eagles rank 15th in scoring defense this year (20.7 points allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 25.8 points per game.

The Eagles are averaging 245 passing yards per game offensively this year (ninth in NFL), and they are allowing 232.2 passing yards per game (20th) on the other side of the ball.

Philadelphia has been shining on both offense and defense in the running game, ranking second-best in rushing offense (150 rushing yards per game) and second-best in rushing defense (65.8 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Eagles rank 17th in the league with a -1 turnover margin after forcing 8 turnovers (12th in the NFL) while committing nine (18th in the NFL).

Dolphins Season Insights

The Dolphins' offense has been consistently moving the chains, putting up 498.7 total yards per contest (best) this season. Defensively, they rank 20th by surrendering 343.7 total yards per game.

The Dolphins' offense has been leading the charge for the team, as they rank best in the NFL with 37.2 points per contest. In terms of defense, they are giving up 26 points per game, which ranks 26th.

The Dolphins' pass offense has been leading the way for the team, as they rank best in the NFL with 316.8 passing yards per contest. In terms of defense, they are surrendering 229.2 passing yards per game, which ranks 19th.

Miami's run defense ranks 20th in the NFL with 114.5 rushing yards given up per contest, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks best by generating 181.8 rushing yards per game.

At -4, the Dolphins have the 25th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with five forced turnovers (22nd in NFL) and nine turnovers committed (18th in NFL).

Eagles vs. Dolphins Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Eagles (-3)

Eagles (-3) Moneyline: Eagles (-150), Dolphins (+125)

Eagles (-150), Dolphins (+125) Total: 51.5 points

