The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons are set to play in a Week 7 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Chris Godwin score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Will Chris Godwin score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

Godwin has caught 27 balls (on 37 targets) for 332 yards (66.4 per game) this season.

Having played five games this season, Godwin has not had a TD reception.

Chris Godwin Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 6 5 51 0 Week 2 Bears 8 5 58 0 Week 3 Eagles 5 3 32 0 Week 4 @Saints 11 8 114 0 Week 6 Lions 7 6 77 0

