Chris Godwin has a tough matchup when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons give up 179.2 passing yards per game, fourth-best in the NFL.

Godwin has put up 332 yards (on 27 catches) so far this year. He's been targeted 37 times, resulting in 66.4 yards per game.

Godwin vs. the Falcons

Godwin vs the Falcons (since 2021): 4 GP / 80.2 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 80.2 REC YPG / REC TD Atlanta has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Falcons have surrendered a TD pass to nine opposing players this year.

Atlanta has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Falcons surrender 179.2 passing yards per game, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Falcons have conceded 10 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.7 per game. That ranks 26th in NFL play.

Buccaneers Player Previews

Chris Godwin Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 59.5 (-115)

Godwin Receiving Insights

In three of five games this season, Godwin has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Godwin has received 22.7% of his team's 163 passing attempts this season (37 targets).

He has 332 receiving yards on 37 targets to rank 30th in NFL play with 9.0 yards per target.

Having played five games this season, Godwin has not had a TD reception.

With seven red zone targets, Godwin has been on the receiving end of 29.2% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

Godwin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Lions 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 6 REC / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/1/2023 Week 4 11 TAR / 8 REC / 114 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 9/25/2023 Week 3 5 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 5 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 9/10/2023 Week 1 6 TAR / 5 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

