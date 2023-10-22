The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons are scheduled to square off in a Week 7 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Cade Otton get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Otton will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Cade Otton score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26 if he scores a TD)

Otton has collected 104 yards receiving (20.8 per game) and one TD, reeling in 13 passes on 17 targets.

In one of five games this year, Otton has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Cade Otton Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 3 2 19 0 Week 2 Bears 6 6 41 0 Week 3 Eagles 2 1 16 0 Week 4 @Saints 4 3 13 1 Week 6 Lions 2 1 15 0

Rep Cade Otton with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.