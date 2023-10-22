Cade Otton has a tough matchup when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons concede 179.2 passing yards per game, fourth-best in the NFL.

Otton has totaled 104 yards on 13 receptions with one TD, averaging 20.8 yards per game this year.

Otton vs. the Falcons

Otton vs the Falcons (since 2021): 2 GP / 24 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 24 REC YPG / REC TD One player has racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Atlanta in the 2023 season.

The Falcons have conceded a TD pass to nine opposing players this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Atlanta on the season.

The Falcons allow 179.2 passing yards per game, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Falcons have allowed 10 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.7 per game. That ranks 26th in league play.

Buccaneers Player Previews

Cade Otton Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (+100)

Otton Receiving Insights

Otton has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet in one of five games this season.

Otton has been targeted on 17 of his team's 163 passing attempts this season (10.4% target share).

He is averaging 6.1 yards per target (104th in league play), racking up 104 yards on 17 passes thrown his way.

Otton has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has 12.5% of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Otton has been targeted two times in the red zone (8.3% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts).

Otton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Lions 10/15/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 9/25/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 6 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

