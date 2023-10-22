The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) and the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) play on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium in a clash of NFC South foes.

The betting insights and trends for the Buccaneers and Falcons can be seen below before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Buccaneers 2.5 37 -145 +120

Buccaneers vs. Falcons Betting Records & Stats

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The average total in Tampa Bay's games this year is 42.7, 5.7 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Buccaneers have registered a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Buccaneers have been moneyline favorites just once before this year and they won.

Tampa Bay has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have combined with their opponents to score more than 37 points in three of six games this season.

Atlanta's contests this season have a 42.4-point average over/under, 5.4 more points than this game's point total.

The Falcons have covered the spread in a game one time this year (1-5-0).

The Falcons have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.

This season, Atlanta has been at least a +120 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Buccaneers 18 29 17.6 3 42.7 2 5 Falcons 16.5 27 20 16 42.4 3 6

Buccaneers vs. Falcons Betting Insights & Trends

Buccaneers

Over its past three games, Tampa Bay has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

In its past three contests, Tampa Bay has not gone over the total.

The Buccaneers have totaled only two more points than their opponents this season (0.4 per game), while the Falcons have been outscored by 21 total points (3.5 per game).

Falcons

Atlanta has no wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall over its last three contests.

In their past three contests, the Falcons have not hit the over once.

The Buccaneers have outscored their opponents by only two points this season (0.4 per game), and opponents of the Falcons have outscored them by 21 points on the year (3.5 per game).

Buccaneers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.7 42.7 42.8 Implied Team Total AVG 23.4 23.3 23.5 ATS Record 3-2-0 1-2-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-4-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-2 2-0

Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.4 41.3 44.8 Implied Team Total AVG 22.7 22 24 ATS Record 1-5-0 1-3-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-5-0 1-3-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 3-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

