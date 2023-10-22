Buccaneers vs. Falcons: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 7
Sportsbooks expect a competitive contest between NFC South foes when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) host the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. Atlanta is a 2.5-point underdogs. A point total of 38 has been set for this game.
As the Buccaneers prepare for this matchup against the Falcons, check out their recent betting insights and trends. Before the Falcons take on the Buccaneers, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting trends and insights.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Buccaneers vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tampa Bay Moneyline
|Atlanta Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Buccaneers (-2.5)
|38
|-145
|+120
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Buccaneers (-2.5)
|38.5
|-144
|+122
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 7 Odds
Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Buccaneers vs. Falcons Betting Insights
- So far this season, Tampa Bay has posted a 3-2-0 record against the spread.
- The Buccaneers are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- In Tampa Bay's five games with a set total, one has hit the over (20%).
- Atlanta has posted one win against the spread this year.
- The Falcons are winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season.
- Atlanta has had one game (of six) go over the total this year.
