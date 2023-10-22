Sportsbooks expect a competitive contest between NFC South foes when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) host the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. Atlanta is a 2.5-point underdogs. A point total of 38 has been set for this game.

As the Buccaneers prepare for this matchup against the Falcons, check out their recent betting insights and trends. Before the Falcons take on the Buccaneers, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting trends and insights.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tampa Bay Moneyline Atlanta Moneyline BetMGM Buccaneers (-2.5) 38 -145 +120 FanDuel Buccaneers (-2.5) 38.5 -144 +122

Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV Info: FOX

Buccaneers vs. Falcons Betting Insights

So far this season, Tampa Bay has posted a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

The Buccaneers are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.

In Tampa Bay's five games with a set total, one has hit the over (20%).

Atlanta has posted one win against the spread this year.

The Falcons are winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season.

Atlanta has had one game (of six) go over the total this year.

